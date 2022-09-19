REBusinessOnline

Holiday Farms Opens 20,000 SF Grocery Store in Franklin Square, New York

Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast

FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. — Locally based grocer and caterer Holiday Farms Supermarket has opened a 20,000-square-foot store in the Long Island community of Franklin Square. Holiday Farms, which now operates six stores, occupies a space at Franklin Plaza that was previously leased to grocer King Kullen. Other tenants at the center include Rite Aid, Greek Xpress, Baskin-Robbins, Memory Nails and Olivetto Pizzeria. Cary Fabrikant of Breslin Realty represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Delavale, also with Breslin Realty, represented the undisclosed landlord.

