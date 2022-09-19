Holiday Farms Opens 20,000 SF Grocery Store in Franklin Square, New York
FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. — Locally based grocer and caterer Holiday Farms Supermarket has opened a 20,000-square-foot store in the Long Island community of Franklin Square. Holiday Farms, which now operates six stores, occupies a space at Franklin Plaza that was previously leased to grocer King Kullen. Other tenants at the center include Rite Aid, Greek Xpress, Baskin-Robbins, Memory Nails and Olivetto Pizzeria. Cary Fabrikant of Breslin Realty represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Delavale, also with Breslin Realty, represented the undisclosed landlord.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.