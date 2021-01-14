Holiday Inn Club Vacations Opens New Orleans Resort at Historic Skyscraper in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc. has opened its New Orleans resort, which marks the first urban property for the company. The hotel is housed in what was the city’s first skyscraper, built in 1893. Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquired the property in 2019 and converted the apartment building into a 105-villa resort. The property offers one- and two-bedroom suites with kitchens and living rooms. The first floor of the 11-story building offers a marketplace and the Maritime Bar & Lounge. The top floor features a fitness center, rooftop deck and a pool. The asset is situated at 203 Carondelet St. in New Orleans’ French Quarter district. The resort houses 45 employees.