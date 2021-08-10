REBusinessOnline

Holladay Properties Breaks Ground on $10M Agrotourism Facility Near Indianapolis

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

WESTFIELD, IND. — Holladay Properties and Holladay Construction Group have broken ground on a $10 million agritourism facility for West Fork Whiskey Co. in Westfield, about 30 miles north of Indianapolis. The 35,000-square-foot project is located on the northeast corner of 191st Street and Horton Road across from Grand Park Sports Campus. Plans call for a 5,000-square-foot event space, retail store, 4,000-square-foot restaurant with a cocktail lounge, speakeasy and additional production and aging space. The facility will offer interactive tours, tastings and other educational components. Completion is slated for 2022. Established in 2015, West Fork Whiskey distills and produces craft whiskeys using Indiana ingredients. The company currently operates a tasting room and distillery in Indianapolis.

