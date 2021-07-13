Holladay Properties Breaks Ground on $30M Luxury Apartment Complex in Lombard, Illinois

Lilac Station will include 118 units. Completion is slated for early 2023.

LOMBARD, ILL. — Holladay Properties has broken ground on Lilac Station, a $30 million luxury apartment complex in the western Chicago suburb of Lombard. The 118-unit property will feature amenities such as a deck area, pet run, game court, outdoor lounge area and fitness center. There will also be an onsite restaurant. Construction is slated for completion in early 2023. Lilac Station is the third luxury apartment complex in the Chicagoland area for Indiana-based Holladay Properties, which serves as the developer and manager on each of the properties. Holladay Construction Group is the general contractor.

Lilac Station is named after the lilac flower. Lombard is home to Lilacia Park, a horticultural showcase that features more than 700 lilacs and 35,000 tulips. The project is being built on the site of the former DuPage Theatre. Certain historic elements of the theater will be integrated into the design of the apartment complex.