REBusinessOnline

Holladay Properties Breaks Ground on $30M Luxury Apartment Complex in Lombard, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Lilac Station will include 118 units. Completion is slated for early 2023.

LOMBARD, ILL. — Holladay Properties has broken ground on Lilac Station, a $30 million luxury apartment complex in the western Chicago suburb of Lombard. The 118-unit property will feature amenities such as a deck area, pet run, game court, outdoor lounge area and fitness center. There will also be an onsite restaurant. Construction is slated for completion in early 2023. Lilac Station is the third luxury apartment complex in the Chicagoland area for Indiana-based Holladay Properties, which serves as the developer and manager on each of the properties. Holladay Construction Group is the general contractor.

Lilac Station is named after the lilac flower. Lombard is home to Lilacia Park, a horticultural showcase that features more than 700 lilacs and 35,000 tulips. The project is being built on the site of the former DuPage Theatre. Certain historic elements of the theater will be integrated into the design of the apartment complex.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews