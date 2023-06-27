Holladay Properties Breaks Ground on $35M Luxury Apartment Community in Glen Ellyn, Illinois

GLEN ELLYN, ILL. — Holladay Properties has broken ground on Glenwood Station, a $35 million luxury apartment community in the western Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn. The development will include 86 units in a variety of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations and secure heated parking. There will also be 1,500 square feet of retail space. Completion is slated for 2025. Glenwood Station marks the fourth luxury apartment complex in Chicagoland for Holladay Properties. Holladay Construction Group is the general contractor, and Tandem Architecture designed the project. Wintrust Bank & Trust provided financing.