Holladay Properties Converts Industrial Site in South Bend into Self-Storage Facility

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest, Self-Storage

SOUTH BEND, IND. — Holladay Properties is converting an industrial site at 850 Marietta St. in South Bend into a 39,990-square-foot self-storage facility. Store Space Self Storage will manage the facility, which is slated to open in the second quarter. The property will feature four buildings with 183 climate-controlled units and 165 drive-up units. Store Space will provide day-to-day operations, call center support, marketing, branding and technology solutions. Holladay expects to partner with Store Space on additional locations.





