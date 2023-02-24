REBusinessOnline

Holladay Properties Sells 11,700 SF Urgent Care Facility in La Porte, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Indiana, Midwest

Northwest Health occupies the building.

LA PORTE, IND. — Holladay Properties has sold an 11,700-square-foot primary and urgent care facility occupied by Northwest Health in La Porte, a city in Northwest Indiana. The sales price and buyer were undisclosed. Northwest Health will continue to operate the facility, which offers primary and urgent care services, two separate entrances and 80 parking spaces. Holladay Properties developed the building and Holladay Construction Group served as general contractor. Holladay has developed and constructed three buildings for Northwest Health with a fourth currently under construction in Valparaiso. Brian Wilcox of Holladay facilitated the transaction.





