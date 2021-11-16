Holladay Properties Sells 97,412 SF Industrial Building in Elkhart, Indiana

ELKHART, IND. — Holladay Properties has sold a 97,412-square-foot industrial building in Elkhart for an undisclosed price. The property, which is located at 2810 Bridger Court and built in 1999, is fully leased to All-State Industries and Midwest Sales and Service. Holladay acquired the asset from All-State Industries in 2020. Holladay’s Paul Phair coordinated the sale, while Ryan White of Pinnacle Properties represented the undisclosed buyer.