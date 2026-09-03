Holladay, Urban League Open East Nashville Affordable Housing Community

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Holladay Ventures and the Urban League of Middle Tennessee (ULMT) have delivered Park24, a 140-unit affordable housing community in east Nashville. The property is located at 660 Joseph Ave. in the city’s McFerrin Park neighborhood. Park24 offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments affordable to households earning 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Capital partners for the project included Amazon Housing Fund, U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust and Barnes Fund, which provided a $2 million grant. Community partners and consultants included ULMT, Pillars Development, PATHE and the McFerrin Park Neighborhood Association. Holladay Ventures also credited the Mayor’s Office of Nashville-Davidson County Metro, the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA), Tennessee Housing Development Agency and Metro Council as “backing” the project.

The ULMT operates a 2,200-square-foot empowerment center onsite at Park24, which also features 2,500 square feet of ground-level commercial space that The Cauble Group is marketing for lease.