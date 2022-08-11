REBusinessOnline

Holland Construction Services Completes $22M Luxury Apartment Building in Midtown St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments includes 105 units, a parking garage and 10,000 square feet of retail space.

ST. LOUIS — Holland Construction Services has completed Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments, a $22 million apartment building in Midtown St. Louis. Located near SSM Health’s new hospital campus and St. Louis University, the six-story building features 105 units, a two-story parking garage and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop pool and pet spa. Pier Property Group was the developer. The project marks the latest addition to Pier’s Steelcote Square District, a more than $100 million investment in Midtown St. Louis. Monthly rent prices have not yet been released.

