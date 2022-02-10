REBusinessOnline

Holland Construction Services Completes $41.2M Apartment Complex in O’Fallon, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The Jewel Apartments consists of 240 units across 10 buildings.

O’FALLON, MO. — Holland Construction Services has completed The Jewel Apartments, a $41.2 million apartment complex in O’Fallon, a western suburb of St. Louis. Tennessee-based Vita Residential was the developer. Located at 9200 Veterans Memorial Parkway, the 240-unit property consists of 10 buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, family room, fitness area and dog park. The property is currently 95 percent occupied. Vita is now finalizing development plans with Holland on a similar 240-unit project called The Jewel at Whispering Oaks in Swansea, Ill. Construction is expected to begin in May.

