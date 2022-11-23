Holland Construction Services Completes Phase II of Sunnen Station Apartment Complex in Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

MAPLEWOOD, MO. — Holland Construction Services has completed Phase II of the Sunnen Station apartment complex in Maplewood, a western suburb of St. Louis. Phase II encompasses a four-story, 121-unit building with an attached 61,000-square-foot parking garage with 187 spaces. The Sunnen Family developed the project in conjunction with Cozad Commercial Real Estate. Tim Sandweg was the architect. Phase I of Sunnen Station, which Holland completed in 2017, is fully leased. Monthly rents start at $960 for studios.