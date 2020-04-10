Holland Construction Services Underway on 149-Unit Senior Living Community Near St. Louis

Keystone Place at Richland Creek in O’Fallon is slated for completion in early 2021.

O’FALLON, ILL. — Holland Construction Services is underway on a $39 million senior living community known as Keystone Place at Richland Creek in O’Fallon, about 20 miles east of St. Louis. Upon completion, the four-story building will offer 64 independent living units, 66 assisted living units and 19 memory care units. There will also be one guest suite. The five-acre development will also feature a memory garden and a courtyard. Keystone Senior Management Services Inc. is the developer. Completion is slated for early 2021. The project is being constructed in front of Parkway Lakeside Apartments, which Holland constructed several years ago.