REBusinessOnline

Holland Construction Services Underway on 149-Unit Senior Living Community Near St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Keystone Place at Richland Creek in O’Fallon is slated for completion in early 2021.

O’FALLON, ILL. — Holland Construction Services is underway on a $39 million senior living community known as Keystone Place at Richland Creek in O’Fallon, about 20 miles east of St. Louis. Upon completion, the four-story building will offer 64 independent living units, 66 assisted living units and 19 memory care units. There will also be one guest suite. The five-acre development will also feature a memory garden and a courtyard. Keystone Senior Management Services Inc. is the developer. Completion is slated for early 2021. The project is being constructed in front of Parkway Lakeside Apartments, which Holland constructed several years ago.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business