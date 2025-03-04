Holland, HDA Complete Exterior Renovation of 70,000 SF Lexus Dealership in Metro St. Louis

MANCHESTER, MO. — Holland Construction Services and architect HDA have completed an exterior renovation of Mungenast Lexus of St. Louis, a 70,000-square-foot auto dealership in the western St. Louis suburb of Manchester. The project included metal cladding, dark column accents and a new entryway with a prominent Lexus logo. The building features a two-story showroom, 32 service bays, a café and car wash/detail area. HDA originally designed the facility in 2009 as the first LEED Silver-certified Lexus auto dealership in the country.