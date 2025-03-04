Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Mungenast Lexus of St. Louis is located in Manchester, Mo.
Holland, HDA Complete Exterior Renovation of 70,000 SF Lexus Dealership in Metro St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

MANCHESTER, MO. — Holland Construction Services and architect HDA have completed an exterior renovation of Mungenast Lexus of St. Louis, a 70,000-square-foot auto dealership in the western St. Louis suburb of Manchester. The project included metal cladding, dark column accents and a new entryway with a prominent Lexus logo. The building features a two-story showroom, 32 service bays, a café and car wash/detail area. HDA originally designed the facility in 2009 as the first LEED Silver-certified Lexus auto dealership in the country.

