Holland Partner Group Sells 342-Unit Folia Multifamily Property in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Holland Partner Group has completed the sale of Folia, an apartment community located at 12520 Camino Del Sur in San Diego, to an undisclosed buyer in an off-market transaction. Rachel Parsons, Derrek Ostrzyzek, Mike Murphy and Kenji Thomas of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2024, Folia offers 342 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit washers/dryers. The community features a resort-style pool and space, a fitness center, resident clubhouse, playground and grilling and picnic areas.