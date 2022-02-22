REBusinessOnline

Holland Partner Group Starts Construction of $400M Courthouse Commons Mixed-Use Tower in San Diego

Posted on by in California, Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Retail, Western

West-Downtown-San-Diego-CA

The 37-story West in Downtown San Diego will offer 270,000 square feet of office space, 19,000 square feet of retail space and 431 apartments.

SAN DIEGO — Holland Partner Group, North America Sekisui House and Lowe have started construction of Courthouse Commons, a 37-story mixed-use project in San Diego.

The $400 million project will feature 270,000 square feet of office space, 19,000 square feet of retail space and 431 apartments. Completion is slated for first-quarter 2024.

Designed by Carrier Johnson + CULTURE, with Holland Construction serving as general contractor, the building will offer office spaces with 39,000-square-foot floor plates, floor-to-ceiling glass and outdoor balconies; a first-floor lobby with indoor/outdoor dining for tenants, ground-floor restaurants and retail shops; direct access to building parking; and tenant community engagement programs by onsite property manager Hospitality at Work.

The ninth floor and roof decks offer panoramic views; indoor/outdoor meeting spaces; green roof space with outdoor seating and entertainment areas; private workspaces; conference rooms; flexible spaces to accommodate a variety of events; indoor/outdoor fitness facilities; and a dog run with pet turf, seating, shade and dog wash.

Tony Russell and Richard Gonor of JLL are handling leasing for the office component.

