Holland Partner, MVE + Partners Complete 285,415 SF Mixed-Use Project in Long Beach

Posted on by in California, Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Retail, Western

Volta on Pine on features 271 apartments and 1,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Holland Partner Group and architecture firm MVE + Partners have completed Volta on Pine, a 285,415-square-foot, mixed-use, infill development in downtown Long Beach.

Located at 635 Pine Ave., Volta on Pine features 271 apartments, 1,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space, subterranean parking and extensive sidewalk space.

Residential units range from 629 square feet to 1,400 square feet in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Eleven apartments are dedicated as median-income affordable housing. Apartments include custom-finish packages, keyless entry, Nest thermostats, LED-lit vanity mirrors, soft-close drawers and cabinets, in-home washers/dryers, high-end kitchen counters and appliances, solar mesh roller shades, soaking tubs, and large balconies and windows.

Community amenities include a rooftop terrace and sky lounge, fitness center, swimming pool with sun deck, hot tub, outdoor grills and firepits, parcel lockers, electric vehicle charging stations, bike storage and three levels of subterranean parking offering a total of 341 parking stalls.

LRM served as landscape architect and Arial Fox provided interior design services for the project.