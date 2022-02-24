Holland Partners Buys Congressional Place Office Building in Long Beach, Plans Multifamily Conversion
LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Holland Partners has purchased Congressional Place, a two-story office building in Long Beach. ValueRock Partners sold the asset for $41 million.
Situated on 2.5 acres at 6700 E. Pacific Coast Highway, the 73,769-square-foot will be redeveloped into a multifamily property.
Chris Benton, Anthony Muhlstein, Kevin Shannon, Bill Bauman, Ken White and Seal Fulp of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.