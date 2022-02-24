Holland Partners Buys Congressional Place Office Building in Long Beach, Plans Multifamily Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Development, Multifamily, Office, Western

The 73,769-square-foot office building at 6700 E. Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach, Calif., will be converted into a multifamily property.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Holland Partners has purchased Congressional Place, a two-story office building in Long Beach. ValueRock Partners sold the asset for $41 million.

Situated on 2.5 acres at 6700 E. Pacific Coast Highway, the 73,769-square-foot will be redeveloped into a multifamily property.

Chris Benton, Anthony Muhlstein, Kevin Shannon, Bill Bauman, Ken White and Seal Fulp of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.