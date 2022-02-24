REBusinessOnline

Holland Partners Buys Congressional Place Office Building in Long Beach, Plans Multifamily Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Development, Multifamily, Office, Western

6700-E-Pacific-Coast-Highway-Long-Beach-CA

The 73,769-square-foot office building at 6700 E. Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach, Calif., will be converted into a multifamily property.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Holland Partners has purchased Congressional Place, a two-story office building in Long Beach. ValueRock Partners sold the asset for $41 million.

Situated on 2.5 acres at 6700 E. Pacific Coast Highway, the 73,769-square-foot will be redeveloped into a multifamily property.

Chris Benton, Anthony Muhlstein, Kevin Shannon, Bill Bauman, Ken White and Seal Fulp of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  