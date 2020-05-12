REBusinessOnline

Holland Properties Breaks Ground on 85,000 SF Mixed-Use Development Near Baltimore

Posted on by in Development, Maryland, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Lakeside Center will comprise 55,000 square feet of retail space and 30,000 square feet of medical and office space. The office space will be designed with COVID-19 in mind, and will include features such as touchless building entry, touchless elevators and medical-grade HVAC systems.

COLUMBIA, MD. — Holland Properties has broken ground on Lakeside Center, a planned 85,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Columbia. The project will comprise 55,000 square feet of retail space and 30,000 square feet of medical and office space. The office space will be designed with COVID-19 in mind, and will include features such as touchless building entry, touchless elevators and medical-grade HVAC systems. The property will also offer a parking ratio of five spaces per 1,000 square feet and exterior building signage for primary office or medical tenants. The property is situated near the intersection of Dobbin Road and Snowden River Parkway, 16 miles southwest of downtown Baltimore. Holland Construction is the owner, property manager and general contractor for Lakeside Center. Ryan Minnehan and Matt Copeland of KLNB will oversee retail leasing at the property, while David Fritz and Spence Daw, also with KLNB, will oversee office leasing. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

