Hollingsworth Begins Construction of 282,733 SF Industrial Development in Mocksville, North Carolina

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — The Hollingsworth Cos. has begun the construction of two industrial buildings totaling 282,733 square feet in Mocksville, roughly 25 miles southwest of Winston-Salem.

Situated within SouthPoint Industrial Park, the speculative buildings will total 130,492 square feet and 152,241 square feet, respectively, and will bring the property to a total of 12 single-tenant industrial buildings.

Both facilities are being built for long-term lease by light manufacturing or distribution tenants.