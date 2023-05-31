Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
SouthPoint-Industrial-Park-Mocksville-N.C
The new facilities will bring SouthPoint Industrial Park in Mocksville, N.C., to a total of 12 single-tenant industrial buildings.
DevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Hollingsworth Begins Construction of 282,733 SF Industrial Development in Mocksville, North Carolina

by Hayden Spiess

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — The Hollingsworth Cos. has begun the construction of two industrial buildings totaling 282,733 square feet in Mocksville, roughly 25 miles southwest of Winston-Salem.

Situated within SouthPoint Industrial Park, the speculative buildings will total 130,492 square feet and 152,241 square feet, respectively, and will bring the property to a total of 12 single-tenant industrial buildings.

Both facilities are being built for long-term lease by light manufacturing or distribution tenants. 

You may also like

URW Sells Westfield Brandon Shopping Center in Metro...

Newmark Arranges $91M Refinancing for Mixed-Use Development in...

Buc-ee’s to Open 74,000 SF Travel Center in...

Scofflaw Plans 5,500 SF Brewery at Oxton Development...

Bandera Ventures, Invesco Underway on 1.5 MSF Spec...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 400-Unit Self-Storage...

Ironwood Realty Underway on  214,801 SF Industrial Project...

Executive Refreshments Signs 19,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Crow Holdings Begins Vertical Construction on 206,826 SF...