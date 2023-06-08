Hollingsworth Breaks Ground on Three Industrial Buildings in Loudon, Tennessee Totaling 520,184 SF

LOUDON, TENN. — The Hollingsworth Cos. has broken ground on three industrial buildings within Huntington Industrial Park in Loudon, approximately 35 miles southwest of Knoxville. Two of the facilities were started as speculative projects and the third as a build-to-suit property for an undisclosed tenant. The assets span 130,424 square feet, 195,360 square feet and 194,400 square feet. Situated along I-40 and I-75, Huntington Industrial Park includes two additional sites available for build-to-suit developments spanning from 130,000 to 400,000 square feet.