Hollingsworth to Develop 650,250 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Prince George County, Virginia
PRINCE GEORGE, VA. — The Hollingsworth Cos. is developing a 650,250-square-foot speculative industrial building in Southpoint Business Park located at 8000-8072 Quality Drive in Prince George. This property will be the 12th and largest facility developed by The Hollingsworth Cos. in Southpoint Business Park.
The speculative tilt-wall building will feature 40-foot clear heights, 60- by 60-foot column spacing, 142 dock doors and 177 trailer drops. After the new facility is built, Southpoint Business Park will have 1.6 million square feet of industrial space.
