Hollywood Holdings Acquires The Gershwin Lofts Retail Property for $30.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Gershwin-Lofts-Retail-Hollywood-LA-CA.jpg

The Gershwin Lofts Retail @ Hollywood in Los Angeles features 42,916 square feet of retail space.

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood Holdings, a Los Angeles-based private family office, has purchased The Gershwin Lofts Retail @ Hollywood, an urban retail center in Los Angeles. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $30.4 million.

Located at 5501-5521 Hollywood Blvd. and 1719-1723 N. Western Ave., the two-building property features 42,916 square feet of retail space. One building was remodeled in 2015 and the other was built in 2015. At the time of sale, Marshalls, Petco and Farmer Boys fully occupied the property.

Patrick Wade and Alex Kozakov of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

