Holt Construction Completes $4B Redevelopment of Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK CITY — Holt Construction Corp. has completed the $4 billion redevelopment of Terminal B at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport. The project to redesign and build-out the arrivals and departures hall began in June 2016. The new, 850,000-square-foot facility includes a new ground transportation center on the first floor; a new arrivals hall on the second floor; airline check-in areas on the third floor; and retail and restaurant outlets on the fourth floor. The structure also offers check-in kiosks and security checkpoints, as well as a new lighted water display to welcome travelers. Holt Construction worked alongside LaGuardia Gateway Partners and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to complete the project.