REBusinessOnline

Holt Construction Completes $4B Redevelopment of Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport

Posted on by in Civic, Development, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Holt Construction Corp. has completed the $4 billion redevelopment of Terminal B at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport. The project to redesign and build-out the arrivals and departures hall began in June 2016. The new, 850,000-square-foot facility includes a new ground transportation center on the first floor; a new arrivals hall on the second floor; airline check-in areas on the third floor; and retail and restaurant outlets on the fourth floor. The structure also offers check-in kiosks and security checkpoints, as well as a new lighted water display to welcome travelers. Holt Construction worked alongside LaGuardia Gateway Partners and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to complete the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  