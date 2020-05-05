Holt Construction, U.S. Army, FEMA Construct 100-Bed Temporary Hospital in Paramus for Non-COVID Patients

The temporary healthcare center was constructed near the Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

PARAMUS, N.J. — Holt Construction, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have constructed a 100-bed temporary hospital in Paramus, a northwestern suburb of New York City. The facility was built in a large parking lot adjacent to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and is intended for acute, non-COVID-related patients due to the influx of COVID-positive patients to the main building. The temporary hospital consists of two tent structures, each equipped with 50 beds, an admissions bay, nurse stations and six bathrooms with showers, as well as storage and other auxiliary space. The construction team completed the facility in less than two weeks. As of May 4, the New Jersey Department of Health reported 128,269 positive cases of the virus and 7,910 deaths.