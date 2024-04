FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has arranged a 90,278-square-foot industrial lease at South Fort Worth Commerce Center. The two-building complex is located at the northeast corner of I-35W and Everman Parkway. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, IDI Logistics, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Johnson of Colliers represented the tenant, Kurita America, a provider of water treatment solutions.