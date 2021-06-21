Holt Lunsford Commercial Negotiates 117,047 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in West Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 117,047-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 3901 Pipestone Road in West Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property sits on 7.6 acres and spans 176,274 square feet. John Gorman of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Prim Turnpike Portfolio LLC, in the lease negotiations. Art Leichner and Andrew Crites with Newmark represented the tenant, New Thermo-Serv Ltd.