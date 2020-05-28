REBusinessOnline

Holt Lunsford Completes 182,000 SF Southlake Business Park Near DFW Airport

Southlake Business Park totals 182,000 square feet across three buildings.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments has completed Southlake Business Park, a 182,000-square-foot industrial development located just north of DFW International Airport in Southlake. The property spans 12.6 acres and consists of three buildings with both front- and read-load configurations. Additional building features include 24- to 28-foot clear heights, 190-foot shared truck courts and a total of 244 automobile parking spaces. Holt Lunsford Commercial, the leasing arm of the developer, will market the property to users seeking anywhere from 13,000 to 100,000 square feet.

