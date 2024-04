DALLAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 100,000-square-foot industrial lease in West Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 8611 Ambassador Row was built in 1955. Canon Shoults and Maddy Canty of Holt Lunsford represented the owner, Toronto-based Oxford Properties, in the lease negotiations. Cameron Rogers of Rubicon Representation represented the tenant, Nelson Cos. Ones LLC.