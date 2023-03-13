Holt Lunsford Negotiates 10,865 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 10,865-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 3411 Avenue D was built in 1969 and totals 45,368 square feet. Canon Shoults, Maddy Canty and Walker Floyd of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Taurus, in the lease negotiations. Adam Brown with NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant, HVAC supplies vendor Barsco.