FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 12,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Riverbend Business Park in northeast Fort Worth. The development comprises 1.4 million square feet across 32 buildings. William Wilson and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was steel fabricator Patriot Erectors.