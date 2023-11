FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 122,500-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 6445 Will Rogers Blvd. on the south side of Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2000 and totals 385,000 square feet. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Boston-based TA Realty, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Lineage Redistribution, was not disclosed.