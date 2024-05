GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 12,292-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 902 Fountain Parkway in Grand Prairie, located in the central part of the metroplex. Canon Shoults, Maddy Coffman and Walker Floyd of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Arden Group, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, HVAC services provider Conti LLC, was not disclosed.