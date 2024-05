COPPELL, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 12,800-square-foot industrial lease in Coppell, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 820 W. Sandy Lake Road was built in 2005. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice of Holt Lunsford represented the owner, LaSalle Investment Management, in the lease negotiations. Kurt North of North Pointe Commercial represented the tenant, Sky Elements CTC.