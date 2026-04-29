Holt Lunsford Negotiates 13,294 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 13,294-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. The tenant is Crawford Electric Supply Co., and the space is located within Everman Trade Center, a four-building, 457,745-square-foot development. Matt Carthey and Trey Goodspeed of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Boston-based Cabot Properties, in the lease negotiations. Michael Paine and Elizabeth Metz of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.