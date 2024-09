FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 13,500-square-foot industrial lease in South Fort Worth. The tenant, United Interiors Inc., is taking space at Suffolk Business Park, a four-building, 116,000-square-foot development. Alex Bryant with Street Realty represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Thomas Grafton and Trey Goodspeed with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Birtcher Anderson & Davis.