PLANO, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 13,936-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion at Lincoln Legacy Two in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano. Chase Stone and Caroline Hix of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Larson Capital Management, in the lease negotiations. Scott Jessen of Citadel Partners and Tyler Thomas of Trumont Commercial represented the tenant, The Mathworks, a provider of mathematical computing software.