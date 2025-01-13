Holt Lunsford Negotiates 14,523 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 14,523-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. The space is located within Carter Business Center, a two-building, 120,728-square-foot development located southwest of the downtown area. Thomas Grafton and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Cohen Asset Management, in the lease negotiations. Langston Sutcliffe of Partners Real Estate represented the tenant, industrial rubber products manufacturer Garware Fulflex USA Inc.