Monday, January 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 14,523 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 14,523-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. The space is located within Carter Business Center, a two-building, 120,728-square-foot development located southwest of the downtown area. Thomas Grafton and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Cohen Asset Management, in the lease negotiations. Langston Sutcliffe of Partners Real Estate represented the tenant, industrial rubber products manufacturer Garware Fulflex USA Inc.

You may also like

Overton Moore Properties, Invesco Break Ground on Three-Building...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Negotiates $3.6M Sale...

Three New Retailers Join Tenant Lineup at East...

PrimeSource Building Products Signs 312,567 SF Industrial Lease...

Aphorio Carter Buys Data Center in Trumbull, Connecticut,...

Burlington to Open 77,970 SF Store at 620...

Resilient DC Industrial Market Is Growing But Softening...

Partnership to Develop 800,000 SF Data Center Campus...

Affinius Capital Provides $77.4M Construction Loan for Fort...