Holt Lunsford Negotiates 14,775 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 14,775-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 200 N. Vacek St. in Fort Worth. David Cason and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford represented the tenant, Ambiance Textiles Inc., in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.