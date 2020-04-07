Holt Lunsford Negotiates 15,885 SF Industrial Lease in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 15,885-square-foot industrial lease at 2833 W. Airport Freeway in Irving. Canon Shoults and Maddy Canty of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Sealy Capital Management, in the lease negotiations. Todd Hubbard of NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant, temperature-controlled logistics firm SCL Cold Chain.