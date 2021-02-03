REBusinessOnline

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 167,405 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 167,405-square-foot industrial lease at 8801 Autobahn Drive in Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1997 and totals 270,490 square feet. John Gorman and Canon Shoults with Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Boston-based TA Realty, in the lease negotiations. Michael Chiocca and Baron Aldrine of CBRE represented the tenant, cabinetmaker Sunrise Wood Designs LLC.

