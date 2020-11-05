Holt Lunsford Negotiates 190,000 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 190,000-square-foot industrial lease at 2601 Sylvania Cross Drive in Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2003. Thomas Grafton and Matt Carthey of Holt Lunsford represented the tenant, Ohio-based packaging firm Global-Pak Inc., in the lease negotiations. Andrew Ward with Mercantile Partners represented the landlord.