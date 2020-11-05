REBusinessOnline

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 190,000 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 190,000-square-foot industrial lease at 2601 Sylvania Cross Drive in Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2003. Thomas Grafton and Matt Carthey of Holt Lunsford represented the tenant, Ohio-based packaging firm Global-Pak Inc., in the lease negotiations. Andrew Ward with Mercantile Partners represented the landlord.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  