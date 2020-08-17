Holt Lunsford Negotiates 19,402 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas

DALLAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 19,402-square-foot industrial lease at 5440-5450 Redbird Drive in Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1987 and totals 36,102 square feet. Andrew Gilbert, John Gorman and Canon Shoults of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Sealy Capital Management, in the lease negotiations. Thomas Clark of Thomas Clark Investments represented the tenant, medical equipment manufacturer DLK Medical Technologies.