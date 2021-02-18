Holt Lunsford Negotiates 19,451 SF Industrial Lease Near Fort Worth

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 19,451-square-foot industrial lease at Southlake Business Park, located on the outskirts of Fort Worth. Matt Carthey, George Jennings and Hogan Harrison of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Joe Santaularia of Bradford Commercial represented the tenant, American Bear Logistics.