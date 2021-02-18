REBusinessOnline

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 19,451 SF Industrial Lease Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 19,451-square-foot industrial lease at Southlake Business Park, located on the outskirts of Fort Worth. Matt Carthey, George Jennings and Hogan Harrison of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Joe Santaularia of Bradford Commercial represented the tenant, American Bear Logistics.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  