Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 19,780 SF Office Lease Renewal in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 19,780-square-foot office lease renewal at One Ridgmar Centre in Fort Worth. The 10-story, 177,199-square-foot building will soon undergo a capital improvement program that will upgrade the tenant lounge, lobby, conference rooms and common corridors. Jake Neal, Matt Carthey and Vic Meyer of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Frontier Equity, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Nine Energy Services, was not disclosed.

You may also like

Khaadi Opens 4,700 Store at Houston’s Galleria Mall

Amika, Eva NYC Sign 19,000 SF Office Lease...

Coldwell Banker Brokers Sale of 418-Unit Multifamily Property...

Preiss, Investcorp Buy 267-Bed Student Housing Property in...

Western Pacific Building Materials Signs 101,900 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 80-Room Dual-Branded...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 22,601 SF Office Lease in...

Stockton Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 126,000 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9M Sale of Manhattan...