Holt Lunsford Negotiates 19,780 SF Office Lease Renewal in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 19,780-square-foot office lease renewal at One Ridgmar Centre in Fort Worth. The 10-story, 177,199-square-foot building will soon undergo a capital improvement program that will upgrade the tenant lounge, lobby, conference rooms and common corridors. Jake Neal, Matt Carthey and Vic Meyer of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Frontier Equity, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Nine Energy Services, was not disclosed.