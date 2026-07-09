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IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 20,258 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Northeast Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Local brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 20,258-square-foot industrial lease renewal in northeast Dallas. The tenant is Nevitt Fragrances Inc., and the space is located within the building at 10480 Markison Road, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 1987 and totals 49,107 square feet. Josh Barnes, Blake Troiani and Danny Phillips of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, ATCAP Partners, in the lease negotiations. Adam Jones of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.

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