Holt Lunsford Negotiates 20,891 SF Office Lease Renewal in Addison, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 20,891-square-foot office lease renewal in the northern Dallas suburb of Addison. Foundation Energy Management, which acquires, develops and enhances domestic oil and gas properties, is recommitting to Liberty Plaza, a two-building, 218,934-square-foot complex. Tyler Howarth of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Franklin Street Properties Corp., in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed