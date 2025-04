ADDISON, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 21,000-square-foot office lease renewal in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The tenant is Foundation Energy Management LLC, and the space is located within Liberty Plaza II. Chase Stone and Hayden Parker of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord, Massachusetts-based Franklin Street Properties, in the lease negotiations. Mary Stoner Yost of Colliers represented the tenant.