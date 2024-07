IRVING, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 22,601-square-foot office lease in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 3660 Regent Blvd. was constructed in 2000 and totals 158,728 square feet. John Dickenson and Paul Hernandez of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Houston-based investment firm Wedge Group, in the lease negotiations. Brendan Kelley of Avison Young and Mike McElwee of Hughes Marino represented the tenant, Power Home Remodeling Group.