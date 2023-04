FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Holt Lunsford Commercial has negotiated a 2,348-square-foot office lease at Mallick Tower in downtown Fort Worth. The 90,000-square-foot building was originally constructed in 1968. Vic Meyer, Jake Neal and Matt Carthey with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Alex Hrapkiewicz of JLL represented the tenant, Stannum Capital.